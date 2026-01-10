Apparent stabbing in San Francisco's Mission District leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries, police say

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been arrested in connection with an apparent stabbing in San Francisco on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers said the stabbing happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 16th and Mission streets.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and rushed the three victims to the hospital.

Police said Saturday night that two victims have life-threatening injuries. They added that a suspect has been arrested, though his identification has not been released as the investigation remains active.