Body of San Francisco woman who went missing in 1973 found in Texas, police say

Police in San Francisco said a cold case involving a woman who disappeared more than 50 years ago has been solved, with the help of DNA.

On Thursday, the department said they have officially closed the case of Cheryl Lanier, a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in 1973. An initial missing person's report of Lanier was filed in 2010.

"SFPD's Missing Persons Unit worked tirelessly on the investigation. However, the case remained open and unsolved," police said in a statement.

Cheryl Lanier, who was last seen in San Francisco in 1973. On May 7, 2026, police said the case was closed after DNA confirmed her body was found in Harris County, Texas. San Francisco Police Department

In July, SFPD said they received a tip from authorities in Harris County, Texas saying that a deceased "Jane Doe" may be Lanier. Investigators contacted police in Houston and collaborated with the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services.

Police said they were able to determine that the body was Lanier through DNA analysis.

"SFPD offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Lanier," the department said.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.