High-speed crash in San Francisco's Marina District leaves 2 injured

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
At least two people were injured following a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles in San Francisco's Marina District Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to a collision located at Broderick and Lombard streets. The incident involved three vehicles.

Photos and videos shared by the fire department showed damage to at least three vehicles. One of the vehicles, a full-size pickup truck, had slammed into the side of the La Luna Inn.

Firefighters did not say what led up to the collision.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Firefighters said the city's Department of Building Inspection was on scene to inspect the damage to the building.

