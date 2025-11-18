High-speed crash in San Francisco's Marina District leaves 2 injured

At least two people were injured following a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles in San Francisco's Marina District Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to a collision located at Broderick and Lombard streets. The incident involved three vehicles.

Photos and videos shared by the fire department showed damage to at least three vehicles. One of the vehicles, a full-size pickup truck, had slammed into the side of the La Luna Inn.

High speed motor vehicle accident



This incident is located at Broderick St and Lombard St. 3 vehicles involved and 2 patients transported to the hospital. Broderick St. is closed between Lombard and Greenwich St. SFFD & SFPD units will be on scene for the next hour, please acoid… pic.twitter.com/m9M1UPhmj5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 18, 2025

Firefighters did not say what led up to the collision.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Firefighters said the city's Department of Building Inspection was on scene to inspect the damage to the building.