San Francisco Marathon road closures announced. Here's what to know.

There will be rolling road closures throughout the city as the San Francisco Marathon takes place on Sunday along with additional detours on Saturday.

Road closures will start just after midnight on the Embarcadero, beginning in the northbound direction.

The full marathon begins at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Embarcadero and Market, with the first half-marathon following at 6:30 a.m., the 10K at 7:15 a.m., the second half-marathon at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K at 9 a.m.

Races will also take place on Saturday. The 5K starts at 8: a.m., and the ultra marathon begins at 10:15 p.m. Organizers have published a map of San Francisco neighborhoods impacted by the event along with suggested detours.

Saturday, July 25th 5K Closures

4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Northbound Embarcadero between Washington and Jefferson

7 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Southbound Embarcadero between Broadway and Wilson

Jefferson between Embarcadero and Leavenworth

Leavenworth between Jefferson and Beach

Westbound Beach between Leavenworth and Embarcadero

Sunday, July 26th Marathon Detours and Closures

The Embarcadero - 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound Embarcadero/King Street will be closed from 3rd Street to Broadway.

Southbound Embarcadero will be closed from Broadway to Harrison.



Fisherman's Wharf - 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Jefferson Street between Powell and Hyde when runners are present.



Marina District - 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Westbound lanes of Bay Street

Northbound Laguna Street from Bay to Marina Blvd

West lanes of Marina Blvd to Yacht Road

Northbound traffic can detour using Van Ness Avenue.



Sausalito, Alexander Avenue Exit and Fort Baker - 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Alexander Ave will be open to Fort Baker and Cavallo Point Traffic Only.

Sausalito traffic can continue North on 101 to Bridgeway



Golden Gate Bridge

East side bridge sidewalk closed until 9:00 a.m.

West side bridge sidewalk will open at 10:00 a.m. to bikes only.

Vista Point exit (northeast side) and the Vista Point parking lot will be closed 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Presidio and Golden Gate National Recreation Area - 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

No access to the Golden Gate Bridge through the Presidio

Lincoln Blvd. and all intersections onto Lincoln Boulevard from the 25th Avenue gate to Lendrum Ct.

Old Mason Street and all intersections onto Old Mason Street from Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue

Crissy Field Avenue

Baker Beach residents may enter and exit the housing areas via the service road from Battery Caulfield. Traffic will be allowed access and egress from Brooks Court and Baker Court via Lincoln Blvd.



Richmond District - 6:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Traffic delays at 26th Avenue and 27th Avenue.

26th and 27th Avenues from Fulton Street to Lake Street closed to through traffic. Cross traffic will be allowed intermittently on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa, or Cabrillo.

Residents west of 27th Avenue are encouraged to use the Great Highway to Lincoln Blvd.



Golden Gate Park, Sunset and Richmond Districts - 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Southbound Crossover Drive to Transverse at JFK Drive

19th Ave to Blue Heron Lake Drive will be closed from 5 a.m. to approx. 10:45 a.m

Sunset Blvd at MLK Drive will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 am.

41st Avenue at Chain of Lakes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

JFK Drive at Chain of Lakes will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

North and south access through Golden Gate Park can use 19th Avenue/Park Presidio



Upper Haight Street - 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

North and south access across Upper Haight Street can use Kezar Drive



Lower Haight Street - 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

North and south access across Lower Haight Street can use Steiner or Fillmore



Market Street - 6:30 a.m. to noon

Westbound and Eastbound travel on, and access to, Market Street at Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street should expect significant delays



Mission & Potrero Districts - 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Crossing over 15th, 16th, and 17th Streets should be done on Highway 280 or Highway 101

Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant, or Potrero can also be used but will have significant delays



Third Street Detour - 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Impacted between Mariposa and 20th Streets

Southbound traffic should use westbound Mariposa Street to Tennessee (south) to westbound 18th Street overpass to southbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 20th or 23rd Street to Third Street.

Northbound traffic should use westbound 23rd or 20th Street to northbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 18th Street to Tennessee to Mariposa to Third Street.



Oracle Park, Mission Rock and South Beach Area - 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Terry Francois Boulevard