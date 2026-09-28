San Francisco's Mad Dog in the Fog, Kezar Pub owner arrested in alleged baseball bat assault over parking spot

The owner of two San Francisco sports bars was arrested in an alleged baseball bat assault on Friday that followed a dispute over a parking spot, police and the alleged victim said.

Cyril Hackett, who owns Mad Dog in the Fog in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood and the Kezar Pub near Golden Gate Park, was arrested early Saturday morning hours after the alleged incident. The San Francisco Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the Haight Street block where Mad Dog in the Fog is located just before 9 p.m. on Friday, following a report of a person assaulted with a baseball bat.

Officers met with the victim and developed probable cause to arrest the 63-year-old Hackett for assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery, police said. He was booked into County Jail #2 at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, jail records show.

Two men who work in a clothing store down the street from Mad Dog in the Fog told CBS News Bay Area that Hackett was trying to pull into the same parking spot as them, which prompted an argument in the street.

Hours later, the men said Hackett showed up at the store with a baseball bat and took off with a jacket from the store. Surveillance video showed the person with a bat backing out of the store and swinging the bat at one of the workers. The employees said they followed Hackett outside, where Hackett allegedly hit one of them in the leg with the bat.

"I'm, like, trying to get close and get to the merchandise but, like, dodging his little swings and then he gets me - bink - right in the knee. Just a little quick one enough to make it hard to walk now," worker Drew Wood said. "After he hit me with the bat, he, like, threw the merchandise at me, and it was, like, well, that was the point, really."

The workers said they blocked Hackett from getting into his car until police arrived and arrested him.

Last month, San Francisco rock band Train threw a block party outside Mad Dog in the Fog to celebrate the group's new album which is named after the English pub.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.