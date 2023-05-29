San Francisco lowrider cruises in style at Carnaval

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the vibrant streets of San Francisco's Mission District, KPIX met Vince Mabutas, proud member of the city's lowrider community.

"Our car club has been around since 1992 and we're putting a lot of measures, community services and good things like that for the city," Vince said, emphasizing the club's commitment to making a positive impact.

Just a few minutes before the start of Carnaval on Sunday, he made sure every detail of his lowrider car was perfect.

"To get ready for Carnaval on this particular car, it took me three days because I had to clean all the chrome. You're coming to a car show so, when you hit Boulevard Street, you wanna make sure that your car is detailed," he explained.

Once everything is ready, the engine roars to life and the car seems to come alive as it hits the streets.

It has twelve batteries in the trunk and three hydraulic pumps. It goes side to side and, if you're fast enough, it rise up 50 inches.

Cruising down 24th Street, the heart of San Francisco's Carnaval scene, the energy is palpable. The streets are alive with excitement and Vince is in his element.

"I've been coming here for 45 years since it started and this is the Carnaval for all cultures but this is our holiday and we, the San Francisco Lowrider Council, are out here representing and having fun," Vince said.

Beyond the exhilaration, Vince emphasizes the significance of representation and dispelling stereotypes associated with lowriders.

"Back in the 70s and the 80s, there were a lot of stereotypes that would put gang members with lowriders. The media would put in the movies but it's just normal people -- working people -- raising their kids, teaching them about classic cars," Vince said.