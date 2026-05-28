San Francisco landlord charged with murder of tenant in Sunset District

A San Francisco landlord was charged with murder, assault, and arson today, after he allegedly shot and killed his tenant in the Sunset District earlier this month.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that 68-year-old Philippe Chagniot was charged with murder in connection with the execution-style shooting of 58-year-old Eric Bigone, identified by police as Chagniot's tenant.

On May 17 in the early hours of the morning, the San Francisco Police Department received reports of a shooting on 46th Avenue between Ulloa and Vicente streets. Officers who responded found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite efforts by both police and paramedics, authorities said he died on the scene.

In a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Derrick Lew said Chagniot planned Bigone's killing, alleging that surveillance video showed Chagniot spray-painted other security cameras in the area before lighting a fire on top of a car in front of Bigone's home. Chagniot then hid as Bigone came out from his home to put out the fire, Lew said.

"When the victim exited his residence to deal with the fire, the suspect shot the victim in the back using an automatic firearm equipped with a silencer," said Lew. "The suspect then stood over the victim and fired again before fleeing the scene."

Officers used nearby surveillance cameras to find Chagniot on the bicycle he allegedly left the crime scene on, and then in a car. Police said investigators tracked Chagniot's movements, watching the suspect travel from his house to Bigone's before the crime and then back again after it.

Officers arrested Chagniot that day near the scene of the crime, authorities said. Police did not reveal what the motive was in the killing.

Chagniot was charged with murder, along with an allegation that he used a firearm in the commission of the murder, and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He was also charged with assault with an automatic firearm, arson, possession of an automatic firearm, possession of a silencer, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday at the Hall of Justice.

The District Attorney's Office said that it planned to ask for Chagniot to be held without bail while he awaits his trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

"This was a heartbreaking incident for our Sunset community, and I know many neighbors have been deeply shaken by the violence," said District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong. "As someone who represents this neighborhood and hears directly from residents every day, it is deeply upsetting whenever a life is lost to violence in our community. Incidents like this leave a real emotional impact on neighbors, families, and the broader Sunset community."