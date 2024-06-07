Man convicted of kidnapping woman in San Francisco's Mission District

A man was found guilty of kidnapping a woman in San Francisco's Mission District in 2023, according to prosecutors.

Michael Stortz, 36, was convicted of one count of kidnapping after a trial by jury, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Based on evidence and testimony presented at trial, at around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2023, Stortz crossed 24th Street near Balmy Street and targeted a young woman who had been on her phone for a few minutes. Prosecutors said he examined her for a brief moment and then grabbed her from behind and dragged her fifty feet down Balmy Street to an area surrounded by metal cages.

Authorities said that after a brief struggle, the victim was able to break free and escape. She then reported it the following night.

On Oct. 4, the San Francisco Police Department found and arrested Stortz.

"I am grateful to the jurors for their service and thoughtful deliberation in this case," said Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Yang. "I am especially grateful for the victim's bravery in reporting the crime and testifying and for the San Francisco Police Department's diligence in locating and apprehending Mr. Stortz so quickly. Our city was made safer by their swift actions and ensured justice was done."

Stortz, who is currently in custody, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.