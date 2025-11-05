San Francisco man found guilty in deadly beating of 88-year-old, attacks targeting Asians

A jury has convicted a San Francisco man of murder, robbery and other felony charges in connection with a 2019 crime spree that predominantly targeted Asian Americans in the city.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Keonte Gathron was convicted of first-degree murder during the commission of a robbery and burglary. Gathron was also convicted of eight counts of robbery, one count of kidnapping for robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of burglary, along with elder abuse and child endangerment.

Prosecutors said the jury also found that Gathron personally used a firearm in three of the incidents.

Keonte Gathron San Francisco Police Department

"Mr. Gathron is now being held accountable for his crimes that terrorized so many in our community," Jenkins said in a statement. "My office is committed to fighting for justice in every case for as long as it takes."

Prosecutors said in January of 2019, Gathron robbed seven people over the span of 13 days, with six of the victims being Asian. Three victims were elderly, while three were youths on the way to or from school.

Authorities said one of the victims, 88-year-old Yik Oi Huang, was brutally attacked by Gathron at a park in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood during the crime spree. Huang died from her injuries a year later.

CBS News Bay Area

The park, which was next to her home and where she had exercised every morning, was renamed in her honor last year.

Prosecutors said most of the victims spoke little or no English.

"During this trial, each of the surviving victims and witnesses not only had to directly face their assailant who was representing himself – but did so through the use of interpreters, where so much can be lost in translation," said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Quigley. "It was inspiring to see them each stand up for themselves and each other - to ensure that this man who has already taken so much from so many members of our community will never harm anyone again."

According to the DA's office, Gathron remains in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 25.