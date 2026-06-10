Jury convicts protester who blocked OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco

A woman has been found guilty of trespassing and other charges for her role in a protest outside the San Francisco headquarters of OpenAI last year, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Tuesday that 68-year-old Wynd Sethe Kaufmyn was convicted following a jury trial. Kaufmyn was found guilty of interfering with a business, trespassing with intent to interfere with a business, unlawful assembly and refusal to disburse at a riot.

"The jury's verdict sends a resounding message rejecting the notion that protesters can endanger public safety as a means to an end," Jenkins said in a statement. "Ensuring public safety is critical to ensuring all of the other rights that we cherish."

According to evidence presented at trial, Kaufmyn was among members of the group "STOP AI" who protested outside the artificial intelligence company's Third Street offices on Feb. 22, 2025. The protesters placed a chain on the front door and locked it with a large Master lock before sitting in front of the door.

Police were called to the scene. Officers told the protesters that they were on private property and could continue protesting on a public sidewalk a few feet away, but prosecutors said they refused to move.

The protesters, including Kaufmyn, were cited and the chains were cut from the door.

According to the DA's office, Kaufmyn is out of custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for June 22.