San Francisco honors legendary photographer Jim Marshall with street named in his memory

This week, San Francisco is set to honor a legendary photographer, the late Jim Marshall, by officially commemorating a street in his honor.

On Friday, officials, including San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, will be on hand to reveal a new street sign for the 3600 block of 16th Avenue.

The tiny stretch becomes a big landmark for music lovers, historians, and photography buffs. This stretch of 16th will also be known as Jim Marshall Way.

"Finally, Jim Marshall gets his name in San Francisco history, " proclaimed photographer Amelia Davis.

For years, Davis was the assistant and editor for Marshall.

Marshall documented and photographed San Francisco history – the music scene, social unrest and protests

Included in his portfolio is a rare photograph of Janis Joplin on top of her psychedelic Porsche, a famous portrait of John Coltrane, discussing an imminent change in his music, at the Berkeley home of jazz critic Ralph Gleason; a very intimate photo of Johnny Cash and June Carter, at their home in Tennessee; Miles Davis in the boxing ring; Bob Dylan kicking a tire down a New York City street; and the final public concert played by the Beatles at Candlestick Park.

Fifteen years ago, when he died, the San Franciscan left his entire portfolio to Davis. She explained how Marshall, who was childless, called his photographs his children.

"That's what he loved and protected his whole life," noted Davis.

Marshall was on hand to capture the Grateful Dead's last free show on a flatbed truck in the Haight.

He was also on hand in Times Square in Manhattan to capture the grief following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

His photographs of poverty in Appalachia are part of the permanent collection at the Smithsonian.

"Jim Marshall always called himself a reporter with a camera and Jim's work did document pieces of history, whether it was music, civil rights, or protests," said Davis.

Marshal had a tumultuous personality and struggled with addiction.

After his death, he was the subject of an award-winning documentary called "Show Me The Picture."

He was the first photographer to receive a Grammy.

Now, a street where the photographer lived for 28 years will be named in honor

"Little did they know you have this legend living right in the middle of the street here," exclaimed Justin Fichelson.

Fichelson grew up a few doors away from the photographer, where his parents still live.

He says the honor of renaming the street is a reminder that the city was iconoclastic way before tech and the AI flood.

"The idea of San Francisco, which is a crazy place where people come from all over the world to reinvent themselves, Jim really captured that in an incredible way," noted Fichelson.

Marshall grew up in the Western Addition, went to Lowell High School, raced fast cars and loved the city. Now, the city is loving him back.

The ceremony to honor Marshall is on Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at the corners of Noe, Market, and 16th. A commemorative sign will be placed beneath the 16th Street sign. Those who wish to attend are asked to bring any old Leica cameras to honor the late photographer.