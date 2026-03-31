San Francisco International Airport runway construction, rule changes expected to create travel delays

San Francisco International Airport is bracing for more delays after a major safety change from the Federal Aviation Administration, combined with a months-long runway construction project.

For years, SFO has been known for planes landing side by side on parallel runways, a favorite for aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters. But that practice is now coming to a halt.

The FAA announced it is suspending parallel arrivals on SFO's east-west runways after an internal review found existing procedures did not align with the agency's aircraft separation standards.

The change is expected to slow operations and increase delays for travelers following a weeks-long Transportation Security Administration staffing shortage blamed on an ongoing partial government shutdown, causing slow security lines at major airports across the country.

"I hope I don't have to start allowing more time, because it already seems like you have to allow a ton of time for travel," said traveler Jeff Freeman.

At the same time, SFO has begun a six-month construction project that will take two north-south runways out of service. The airport is currently the 13th busiest in the country, and the reduced runway capacity is already straining operations.

Aviation expert Julianne Fox says the FAA's decision prioritizes safety by giving air traffic controllers more time and space to manage aircraft.

"You're going to have more traffic on the ground. You're going to have more traffic using fewer available surfaces, and so it just gives air traffic control more capacity to see potential incursions, whether they be in the air or on the ground, and keep them from happening," Fox said.

Airport officials had initially projected that about 15% of flights would be delayed due to construction. With the new FAA restriction, that number is now expected to rise to roughly 25% of arriving flights experiencing delays of at least 30 minutes.

For some travelers, delays are already a reality. Purvi Bhayani said she endured a six-hour delay at SFO, causing her to miss a connecting flight to Los Angeles.

"It's just a one-week stay, and my one day is already gone," she said. "I have just six days now. So, yeah, it pains me."

Still, Bhayani says she understands the reasoning behind the changes.

"The airline business… that scares me, really. Lately, you hear of so many different mishaps in the airline industry, that's the last thing you need," she added.

The changes will reduce SFO's maximum arrival rate from 54 flights per hour to 36. The FAA says it is exploring ways to safely increase that rate, but airport officials say any improvements are still to be determined.

In the meantime, travelers are being advised to plan ahead and expect delays.