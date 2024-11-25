San Francisco Interfaith Winter Shelter program opens for homeless

Now in its 36th year, San Francisco opened its Interfaith Winter Shelter program for the homeless on Monday.

The program officially operates through March 30 and will increase San Francisco's shelter capacity from 30 to 80 beds per night, depending on each site's space.

This year's shelter will rotate between five different locations, each represented by a different faith community, to provide prepared meals and beds in preparation for the winter season.

As in previous years, the program will accept self-referrals.

"San Francisco is a city of opportunity and compassion, and our investments and partnerships with local organizations over the last several years have allowed us to expand shelter and housing, as well as implement programs to prevent people from becoming unhoused in the first place," said Mayor London Breed, in a statement. "For over three decades, the Interfaith Winter Shelter program has helped so many people access shelter during a particularly challenging time of year and has served as a great example of how we can expand our services to help the city's unhoused community during the holidays and the inclement weather season."

The program is a seasonal, overnight-only -- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. -- congregate shelter operated by Episcopal Community Services (ECS) in partnership with the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH).

The program rotates between the Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary's Cathedral, St. Mark's Lutheran, First Unitarian Universalist Church and The Quaker Meeting House. Placements will be on a first come, first served self-referral basis for people 18 years and up.

San Francisco provides shelter and housing to nearly 15,000 homeless and formerly homeless individuals nightly, which include over 4,000 in shelters.

For more information about the 2024-2025 Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, including dates and hours of operation for each site, visit this web page.