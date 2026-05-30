1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco after car falls 25 feet off freeway in crash, CHP says

One person is dead and three others were injured after a car crashed and catapulted off Interstate 80 in San Francisco early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate said it responded to eastbound I-80 at the 7th Street off-ramp, finding a crash involving a gray Chevrolet Camaro and a Recology tractor-trailer around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said they believe the driver of the Camero was in the first lane and was approaching the off-ramp when the driver made an unsafe turn to the right and crashed into the Recology truck.

Both vehicles crashed into sand barrels, and the Camero catapulted over the bridge railing and dropped about 25 feet to the ground below. CHP said the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied vehicle within the San Francisco Police Department's impound yard and landed on its roof.

The Recology truck came to a stop, blocking the two lanes.

The driver of the Camero, an 18-year-old man, and a 17-year-old front passenger were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, officers said.

Two passengers in the rear of the Camaro had to be pulled out of the vehicle by firefighters. One of them, who was unrestrained, died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Two lanes of the freeway were blocked until about 5 a.m. for the investigation. CHP said DUI is not suspected.