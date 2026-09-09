San Francisco swelters through hottest day in 2 years as Chinatown event takes heat precautions

People in San Francisco were trying to cope with the hottest day in the city in roughly two years. Wednesday night, many didn't get the heat relief they're used to, with temperatures still in the 70s.

The 12th annual Chinatown Night Out event took special precautions to keep everyone safe and cool. People were using fans and drinking lots of water at this year's event.

"I've been yelling to stay hydrated to everyone all day," Anna Jeung from Daly City said. "Even to strangers. Hi!!! It's family."

Jeung works in downtown San Francisco where temperatures were well into the 90s Wednesday afternoon.

"We just started walking," Jeung said. "The second we started walking, we were just melting. Like completely melting."

She tried to walk here to Willie Woo Woo Park in Chinatown, but ultimately relied on MUNI to get some heat relief.

"The bus was so great," Jeung said. "AC. It was packed but it was so nice and cold. I didn't want to get off."

At the 12th annual Chinatown Night Out event, organizers put up tents to try to keep people cool. Water was also being handed out to those in line, mostly seniors, waiting for their free boxed meal. District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter was also at the event. He says the city took action to prepare for this heat. How much more needs be done will depend on how long this heat lasts.

"From our Department of Emergency Management, we have an emergency heat warning out there which is basically activating a number of systems so that our emergency response patrols are aware and vigilant," Supervisor Sauter said. "If it gets worse, we're looking at cooling centers and things like that."

For many San Franciscans without air conditioning at home, being outdoors and playing mahjong was the next best thing to cooling down with some treats.

"Stay hydrated and get more ice cream," Jacky Guan from San Francisco said.

San Francisco is not known for this type of intense heat, but Anna Jeung is used to San Francisco summers in September.

"We know it's coming around Labor Day, so you kind of have to anticipate," Jeung said. "We have the news and the media to tell us that it's going to be hot, so just prepare for it."