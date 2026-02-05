San Francisco hosts Chinatown Big Game Block Party

The streets of Chinatown were packed Wednesday night for the Chinatown Big Game Block Party. It was a chance to highlight the AAPI community while celebrating the Super Bowl and Lunar New Year.

The Chinatown Big Game Block Party drew thousands of people. Darren Hong and his fellow 49er fans got a chance to enjoy Asian food and culture and share it with other football fans from around the country.

"I think this world is made up of different ethnic groups, different people, different backgrounds and customs," Hong said. "We all can join together, be friends. Just enjoy life together."

People enjoyed the food with numerous vendors lining Grant Avenue. The main attraction, though, was on the stage as legends from the sports world talked about why representation matters to them. On the panel were former 49er Jesse Sapolu, Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase.

"Meeting Kristi," Nakase said. "My icon, my hero two years ago. That was so meaningful. A moment that I'll never forget because I got to say hey thank you for making me believe. For giving me confidence that I can do it too."

"This event also bridged the generations together as the glamorous grandmas known as the Grant Avenue Follies performed.

"We want to show all the seniors in the community, get out of your pajamas," Cynthia Yee said. "Come out and walk, dance and enjoy life."

This celebration also fell on Mayor Daniel Lurie's birthday. A year into his term, he reflects on the accomplishments over the last year.

"I think people are really seeing that our streets are safer," Marie Lurie said. "They're cleaner. We still have work to do, but we are absolutely on the rise. We had a great first year, but now we have to put our foot on the accelerator."

While there are many more events highlighting the Bay Area before Sunday's big game, many are looking forward to the Super Bowl. Even if the 49ers won't be stepping onto the field.

"I despise both teams sort of, but I guess the Seahawks because they're NFC," Hong said. "Keep it in the NFC."