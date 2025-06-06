Suspect in San Francisco hit-and-run crash that critically injured child pleads not guilty

A suspect arrested in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco last month that critically injured a child on a bicycle pleaded not guilty Thursday after he was formally charged, authorities said.

Jonathan Lam was arrested Sunday in Daly City, a week after the crash in the city's Richmond District.

On May 24, a five-year-old girl was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk of 31st Avenue and Clement Street when a Jeep Wagoneer SUV turned left onto 31st Avenue and ran over her, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a press release Friday. The child was with her mother, who was a few steps behind her at the time of the crash.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition was not known.

The 35-year-old Lam was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and an enhancement that the collision resulted in serious injury. Lam has denied the charges.

The DA's Office said Lam was released from custody on Monday after posting $100,000 bail.

Police urged anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.