Car flies off San Francisco overpass onto freeway; fiery crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

One person died and four others were hospitalized in a fiery San Francisco crash involving a vehicle flying off an overpass onto Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.

Just before 12:20 a.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol said it received reports that a vehicle had driven off the 18th Street overpass between the Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods, crashing onto the southbound lanes of the freeway below. The car became fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside, the CHP said.

When first responders arrived, they found damage to the 18th Street overpass guardrail and the charred vehicle below.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that as of Friday morning, there were four other patients being transported.

Scene of a fatal crash and fire on Interstate Highway 280 after a vehicle plunged off the 18th Street overpass in San Francisco, June 12, 2026. KPIX / Stringer



This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.