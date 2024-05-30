San Francisco Giants superfan reflects on team's New York roots as Yankees come to town

As Oracle Park readies for the clash between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees beginning Friday, fans are reflecting on the rich history of the Giants' New York past.

Norm Coleman, an avid supporter, stands out as a beacon of Giants fandom. He is a pivotal member of the New York Giants Preservation Society, a group dedicated to commemorating the team's origins in New York City.

His home is proof of that; one quick tour provides a museum-like glimpse into the team's storied history from East to West. Coleman, in fact, owns the autographs of every player in San Francisco Giants history.

"A lot of things I have are given to me by friends who just know that I love these things," Coleman said while proudly showing off his collection, from cards to action figures.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, it is the very essence of friendship and family that became the catalyst for Coleman's passionate attachment to his team. Reflecting on fond memories of attending baseball games with his family, Coleman believes that the team represents more than just entertainment; they are a timeless symbol of community from East to West.

"Eventually it wasn't just me and my father. Now it's me and my father and my cousin. Now it's me and my father, my cousin, and two of my friends. My mom would make sandwiches for everybody," Coleman shared while beginning to tear up.

"I'm sorry... it's just something that's so special... there are no words to describe it."

And no smile could hide it. As a season ticket holder, Coleman's greatest joy when attending games at Oracle Park is connecting with friends, fans, and park workers who have all become like family.

Touring the exclusive Gotham Club at the ballpark, he provided more historical facts about the team's New York history, including the timeless impact of Giants legend Willie Mays.

As Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald warms up before the Yankees series, he's focused on a San Francisco victory.

"You know, obviously we know how good New York is, and, they're going to come in strong and we're just going to try to keep playing our best ball," Fitzgerald said.

But for Coleman, whether the Giants are playing the Yankees or any other team, every ball is a beautiful one.

"We celebrate life together, at the ballpark. The ballpark is a wonderful place."

A place of wonder, that has maintained Coleman's childlike wonder, from East to West.