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Luis Arraez, Daniel Susac help the Giants defeat Brewers in 16-3 rout

/ AP

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Luis Arraez had four of San Francisco's 17 hits, Daniel Susac hit his first two homers in the majors and the Giants routed the Brewers 16-3 on Wednesday.

Arraez had four singles in five at-bats, raising his batting average to a majors-leading .331. The three-time batting champ drove in two runs.

Logan Webb (6-7) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He's 6-0 in nine career starts against the Brewers with a 1.92 ERA.

Susac opened the scoring in the second inning with a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (0-1). Milwaukee selected Pannone from Triple-A Nashville to make the start.

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Daniel Susac #6 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on July 29, 2026 in San Francisco. Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Giants broke open what had been a 3-2 game with a seven-run sixth inning off relievers Chad Patrick and Aaron Ashby.

Christian Koss and Arraez each hit an RBI single in the spree. Heliot Ramos had a two-run single and Jung Hoo Lee added a two-run double into the right-field corner. Ramos finished with four hits.

Milwaukee's Andrew Vaughn, normally a corner infielder, pitched the eighth inning. Susac greeted Vaughn with a drive over the left-field wall.

Up next:

Milwaukee LHP Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51 ERA) was set to face the Angels in Anaheim on Friday night. San Francisco opens a four-game series in San Diego on Thursday night.

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