Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss entire 2026 season

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2026 season.

The right-hander had felt soreness in his throwing elbow after pitching in a Cactus League game on March 10. After the Giants diagnosed Birdsong with a forearm strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Birdsong met with Dr. Keith Meister.

Hayden Birdsong #60 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during Spring Training at Scottsdale Stadium on February 10, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Birdsong, 24, went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA last season while making 21 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 68 batters over 65 2/3 innings.