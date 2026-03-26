San Francisco Giants fans welcomed back with opening night attractions

While the Giants struggled in their home opener, many of the fans were just glad to be back at the ballpark to watch their favorite team.

It was a beautiful day to kayak in McCovey Cove and enjoy all the attractions of Opening Night. One father-son team was testing out their arms on an MLB mound.

"I'm happy with my results," Kieran Kosach said. "I got it to the catcher, which is the most important thing, and I didn't think I would crack 40."

"Super fun," Steve Kosach said. "It's a lot harder than people think."

While fans came to see the game and some of the new players on the Giants roster, there was a lot more to see at Oracle Park. From the national anthem with a drone show and a flyover, to all the concessions at the ballpark.

"Tell me what you got there? French fries, in a helmet," Elon said.

Elon scored with fries and a souvenir helmet, but all the food left quite a hole in his cousin's wallet.

"They've gone up," Shane Broom said. "I got two hot dogs and a beer earlier, and it was $70. So, a little pricey."

It wasn't just about the traditional garlic fries and hot dogs. There was also a long line for lumpia. Janean Peterson got three orders, and she says she never misses opening day.

"It's good fun, everybody is happy," she said. "Even though we're down like five right now, we're still doing great. We're happy."

The 7-0 loss is not what the fans were hoping for, but for the little ones, it was worth it to come see the orange and black.

"I know a lot of the players," Kieran Kosach said. "My middle name Clark is after Will Clark. I wear Will Clark's number in Little League. The Giants are my favorite team and I've been rooting for them my entire life."

"What could any dad ask for other than sitting here on opening day with his two kids," Steve Kosach said.