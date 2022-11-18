8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, armed robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.

The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight people described by police as known gang members were arrested and officers also seized multiple firearms, narcotics, and stolen property. Police said the arrests were in connection with shootings, armed robberies, and auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area.

Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Ajay Balaoro of Vallejo, 18-year-old Amari Green, 18-year-old Xavier Garcia, 36-year-old Daniela Eaton, all of San Francisco, 23-year-old Reno Fiapoto of Fairfield, 21-year-old Ramone Fiapoto of East Palo Alto, and 20-year-old Tahmon Wilson of Richmond.

A 22-year-old woman detained in Fairfield was not identified. She was transferred to the U.S. Marshall's Office for numerous outstanding warrants.

Balaoro was booked at Solano County Jail on three counts of possession of an assault rifle, carrying a loaded firearm and not the registered owner, a gang enhancement, and a warrant out of San Mateo County.

Green was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, gang enhancement, narcotics and firearm charges, and outstanding warrants out of San Mateo and South San Francisco.

Garcia was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, gang enhancement, narcotics and firearm charges, and warrants out of San Mateo.

Eaton was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, gang enhancement, and narcotics and firearm charges.

Wilson was booked at Contra Costa County Jail on several firearms and ammunition charges, a gang enhancement, and gang conspiracy.

Reno Fiapoto and Ramone Fiapoto were booked at San Mateo County Jail on outstanding warrants.

San Francisco police acknowledged the assistance of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, South San Francisco PD, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Hayward PD, Daly City PD, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Pittsburg PD, Fairfield PD, San Pablo PD, Richmond PD, Federal Bureau of Investigations, San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.