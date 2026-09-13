Women share their experience on the psychedelic Furthur bus at San Francisco exhibit

At the Merry Pranksters reunion in Golden Gate Park at the Forever Grateful immersive exhibition, the daughter of Jerry Garcia and Carolyn Adams was in attendance.

"Not only was my father Jerry Garcia, but my mother was also a Merry Prankster named Mountain Girl and she was on the bus," explained Trixie Garcia.

In 1964, Garcia's mom was a 19-year-old woman who became known as Mountain Girl. A Jim Marshall photograph of her at the time shows Adams as a young woman caught in thought. If you were a Prankster, you got a new name in the spirit of reinvention and Mountain Girl was bestowed on the young woman.

Mountain Girl was one of the women who jumped on the bus with the other Pranksters. Their journey helped to spark the 60s' counterculture.

"I can say they changed the world. It was a cultural moment and San Francisco was the place where it all happened," exclaimed Garcia.

While the story of the bus is primarily told by men, the voices from the female pranksters are equally powerful and complete the story.

"I was such a restless soul," explained Linda Breen.

Breen was 15 years old when she climbed on the bus in Calgary, which is located in Alberta, Canada.

"I think the colorful bus is what I saw first," said Breen.

Onboard, the teenager became known as Anonymous. She watched, listened, and learned. Her mentor was Ken Kesey.

But it was his wife, Faye, who helped her. It wasn't always easy being female on a mostly male bus.

"I always felt spiritual with her. I always felt like I touched an angel after I was with Faye," recounted Breen.

"It was an amazing adventure. Not for the faint of heart," said Lola Walker.

Another woman on the bus was artist Lola Walker. She first met Kesey when he was a university student in Eugene, Oregon. Walker remembers his swashbuckling style.

"He was able to swoop people up in the excitement of doing something new, and wild and original," she explained.

Sixty years ago, Lola was studying anthropology at Foothill College. She saw the bus depart from the Kesey's home in La Honda, which is near Stanford University

Its destination was the World's Fair in New York.

After hearing reports from the Pranksters on the road, she decided to join them.

"So, I dropped out of school, flew to New York and came back on the bus," explained the artist.

Onboard, Walker became known as Rita Zita.

She told CBS News Bay Area that she believes the bus trip, which was packed with chaos, excitement, lack of sleep, and mind-altering drugs, led her to the love of her life: painting.

"I was looking off into the distance, and I had a sense that it was expanding my visual awareness and that somehow it has been expanded and I didn't know what that would mean for me in the future," recounted Walker.

Years later, what it means is hundreds of pieces of powerful, colorful artwork.

Lola learned to believe in her vision.

"The rawness and investment in self. Full on self in my art," she declared.

The journey to self-discovery is also key for Breen. She noted how it is a lesson anyone can learn.

"Go on your own adventure. Because many times I wasn't with her, but many times she was with me," said Linda, pointing to her heart.

The bus known as Further will be on display at the immersive exhibition through Oct. 25 and then remain in the Bay Area as experts, shareholders and some of the Pranksters discuss how to restore and protect her.