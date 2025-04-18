San Francisco's Fort Mason Market moves to monthly event after seeing success

Fort Mason Market in San Francisco will be monthly event after seeing success

Vanessa Cotto sells jewelry through her business Desert Moon at markets across the state. She said nothing compares to the markets in San Francisco.

"They're always really, really good. Like rain or shine, inside or out," Cotto said.

Cotto lives in Los Angeles but says when Fort Mason hosted its first night market last December, she drove all the way up just to be a part of it.

"It was really good, but it was raining," Cotto said.

Even with the rain, Cotto said she did better than she does at a lot of the markets down in Los Angeles.

Fort Mason officials say more than 10,000 people showed up for that inaugural night. That's what sparked the idea to make it a monthly event.

"It really is something for the San Francisco community. I mean that's what Fort Mason Center's here for. We're here for San Francisco, for the Bay Area and really you know to be a space where people can gather, people can create, people can see amazing things," said Patrick Hajduk, the COO of Fort Mason Center.

The market offers everything from clothing and jewelry vendors to food trucks and drinks, even live music.

"I think it's great, it's a great feel actually. Yeah, real good," said Joel Peterson, a patron.

"We need this, we need this, something to do. It's such art and talent out here, I think they're going to be very successful," said Roelina Martinez, another patron.

Cotto was already feeling that success.

Her booth was packed with interested customers right out of the gate.

She said she was stoked to see the market would be coming back every month.

"I used to live up here, so I love just coming up here. Any excuse to come up here," Cotto said.