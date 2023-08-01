San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf performer's van stolen at his Antioch home

ANTIOCH -- For the last 15 years, tourists and locals could find 63-year-old Les Edwins doing what he loves -- making people smile, singing his heart out and happily playing the drums for tips at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

This past weekend was the first time he was absent from the popular tourist destination in a long time.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, security video captured someone taking off with his van. A man is seen casually walking up to his vehicle parked in his driveway at his Antioch home, where he said he's kept it for years without any problems. Moments later, the thief is seen backing up into the street and driving away.

Edwins said he had at least $10,000 worth of equipment inside.

"It's gone. Some crook stole my van with my life in it," Edwins said. "I have all my musical equipment, my drums, my computer, my generator, my mics -- everything -- all my personal effects. I've lost all my music on a flash drive. I have 3,000 songs."

Edwins also slept in the van to cut down on the daily commute.

"Not his bum or nothing like that. I have a home, OK? It just makes it easier for me to just make one trip. I don't got all these bridge tolls. Gotta keep gassin' up because, even when I'm in the city sleeping there, you're looking at $60, $70 just eating at what-not," he said.

Edwins said he also has to pay the Port of San Francisco for a permit and insurance.

Devastated by the loss, Edwins made an online fundraiser for himself, stating that he needs to work.

As of Monday night, donations had surpassed $16,000.

"I'm a hardworking guy and I'm not here to ask people here for money and I want to thank everybody who gave me their support with GoFundMe. Thank you so much, you know it's hard for me to break my pride and ask for money. It really is because I work," he said.

Edwins used to play in a band with his brothers before he was severely injured in a car accident that prevented him from traveling.

As far as the thief is concerned, Edwins said he had to use restraint when he thought about what message he'd like to send him.

"Mr. Scumbag, OK? Judgment day -- you have an appointment with," he said.

Edwins said he also filed a report with the Antioch Police Department but has received no updates since.