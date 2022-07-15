Watch CBS News
San Francisco firefighter injured in fall down elevator shaft during 2-alarm fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco firefighter was injured after falling down an elevator shaft early Friday morning as crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire.

Firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department responded at 4:25 a.m. to 224 Sea Cliff Ave. on a report of a structure fire.

A firefighter had to be rescued after falling down an elevator shaft while working the fire. The fire department reported the firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected be okay.

Crews were able to contain the blaze at 4:44 a.m. There were no reports of civilian injuries and no residents were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 6:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

