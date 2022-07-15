San Francisco firefighter injured in fall down elevator shaft during 2-alarm fire

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco firefighter was injured after falling down an elevator shaft early Friday morning as crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire.

Firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department responded at 4:25 a.m. to 224 Sea Cliff Ave. on a report of a structure fire.

A firefighter had to be rescued after falling down an elevator shaft while working the fire. The fire department reported the firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected be okay.

Crews were able to contain the blaze at 4:44 a.m. There were no reports of civilian injuries and no residents were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.