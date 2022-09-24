San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.

The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base.

Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters were wearing dark blue SFFD t-shirts, one of them could be seen in the photos with a similarly colored shirt that had the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" on the back.

@LondonBreed @RafaelMandelman @SFFDPIO is this the new official uniform of the SFFD ? Noe and 18th street just now. pic.twitter.com/dDy8ZWealP — David (@docinsf) September 24, 2022

The tweet tagged Mayor London Breed, SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and the SFFD, asking if the shirt was "the new officials uniform for the SFFD?"

A San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Baxter told KPIX 5 that the department learned of the incident Saturday morning and were "addressing it immediately."

Baxter said the firefighter should have been wearing "a uniform shirt or department-approved and issued t-shirt" and not the shirt with the political slogan.

While the department could not reveal any details regarding the disciplinary action the firefighter faced, he confirmed that the process was in effect.

"The Department of Human Relations process will be followed related to this incident," said Lt. Baxter.