2 dead in separate San Francisco shootings

Two people were shot to death in separate shootings in San Francisco Tuesday night, police said.

One of the shootings happened at about 10:43 p.m. in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood on Sunnydale Avenue near Santos Street. The San Francisco Police Department said officers who responded found a person suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. His identity was not released.

Police said the other shooting happened at about the same time on the opposite side of the city in the Sunset District. Officers who responded to a home on 22nd Avenue between Rivera and Santiago streets located a woman who had been shot, and they began first aid.

Medics arrived to treat the victim and take her to a hospital, where she was later declared dead. Her identity was not released.

There was no suspect information provided in either of the shootings.

Police urged anyone with information on the cases to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.