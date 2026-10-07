Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of San Francisco Warfield Theatre security guard

A woman was arrested in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the San Francisco's Warfield Theatre over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at about 1 a.m. The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrived to find a man who had been shot and provided lifesaving aid until medics arrived. The man, identified as as 47-year-old Ulysses Tykee Davis, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 42-year-old San Francisco resident Shakia Vanderbilt as the suspect. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a press conference on Wednesday that Vanderbilt is being charged with murder with an enhancement of personal use of a firearm, intentionally discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and being a felon in possession of a firearm

"This is heartbreaking and such a senseless crime that occurred here," Jenkins said. "We are talking about a victim, Mr. Davis, who's the father of six and who senselessly lost his life the other night for absolutely no reason."

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew speaks at a press conference outside the Warfield Theatre as District Attorney Brooke Jenkins (center) looks on, Oct. 7, 2026. KPIX

The shooting followed a reality TV show concert at the venue. The "Baddies USA" concert involved members of the Baddies reality streaming TV series, which features social media personalities and the verbal and physical confrontations they have with each other.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew said the shooting was preceded by a disturbance inside of the venue which continued outside.

"There was a disruption inside of the club and the suspect was brought outside at some point, and then at some point there was a dispute that led to this incident," Lew said.

Lew said it was still being determined whether Davis was the intended victim in the case. He added that investigators were looking at surveillance video that captured the incident.

Vanderbilt was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. Jenkins added that her office was seeking to hold Vanderbilt in custody as the case works its way through the court system.