San Francisco fatal shooting suspect arrested for involuntary manslaughter

Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Sunset District that may have been accidental.

The shooting was reported at about 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on 22nd Avenue between Rivera and Santiago streets. The San Francisco Police Department said a woman was found shot at the location and died of her injuries after being taken to a hospital.

On Thursday, the Police Department said in an updated press statement that investigators developed probable cause to arrest 25-year-old San Francisco resident Nation Wood for the homicide. The charge against Wood was involuntary manslaughter, according to police.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that Wood was initially detained upon officers' arrival; he was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police said despite the arrest, the case was still being actively investigated. Persons with any information about the case were asked to call the Police Department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.