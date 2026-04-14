Driver charged in fatal crash that killed toddler in San Francisco's Mission Bay

The San Francisco District Attorney's office has charged a driver following a fatal crash that killed a two-year-old earlier this year.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that Merih Fssha Solomon, a 47-year-old from Walnut Creek, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with the Feb 27 crash in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Police said Solomon struck an adult and a 2-year-old who were crossing the street. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the adult was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said at the time the child's mother was who was injured in the incident.

"We must continue working to make our streets safer for every family in San Francisco," Lurie said in a statement.

On March 20, police announced Solomon was arrested, along with another driver in connection with a fatal collision in the city's North Beach neighborhood on March 5.

"Our streets should be safe for everyone," said Police Chief Derrick Lew. "Our officers will do everything in our power to hold drivers accountable when their actions kill people. We will continue to enforce the law that help reduce these tragic incidents and make our streets safer."