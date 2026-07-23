San Francisco police arrest 2 suspected in armed robbery of elderly couple

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery of an elderly couple in San Francisco last week, police said.

Around 5:25 p.m. on July 15, officers were called to Melra Court in the city's Visitacion Valley. An investigation determined that a suspect approached the couple, assaulted them, demanded property and attempted to remove a necklace from one of the victims.

The suspect then pointed a firearm at the couple before stealing their property. Police said the suspect left the scene in a black SUV driven by a second suspect.

Investigators said they received a tip from a patrol officer in Bayview and found the SUV had been stolen during a residential burglary on July 12.

San Francisco police investigating after the armed robbery of an elderly couple on July 15, 2026. Two suspects were later arrested. San Francisco Police Department

About three hours after the robbery, officers located the SUV parked near 6th and Minna streets in the South of Market. Officers with the Real Time Investigations Center and a drone monitored the vehicle and reviewed surveillance footage, which found the suspects entering a hotel on the 100 block of 6th Street.

Officers located the suspects after they exited the hotel. Police said a search of one of the suspects yielded a semiautomatic firearm, items belonging to one of the victims and what was described as a "large amount" of cash.

The second suspect was also found to be with a large amount of cash, according to officers. More stolen items were found in the SUV, along with clothing that matched the suspects' description during the incident.

Police arrested the suspects, identified as 54-year-old Lamont Jackson and 32-year-old Joe Saelee of Richmond. Both men were booked on charges of robbery, assault with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms-related offenses.

According to jail records, both Jackson and Saelee are being held without bail.