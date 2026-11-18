A jury in San Francisco has convicted a man of domestic violence and hit-and-run after he attacked his partner while he was behind the wheel, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Jaime Campos was convicted of willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim, false imprisonment and two counts of a hit-and-run. The charges stem from an incident on Divisadero Street on the morning of July 8.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Campos accountable for his conduct and sends a message that his frightening, violent behavior will not be tolerated," Jenkins said in a statement. "My office takes these cases extremely seriously because incidents like this are not only unlawful, but often precursors for crimes even more horrifying and permanent."

Prosecutors said Campos was driving the victim's vehicle southbound on Divisadero when they began to argue. During the argument, Campos grabbed the victim's hair and repeatedly slammed her into the seats, resulting in an abrasion to her right eye.

The victim tried to escape by opening the door, but prosecutors said Campos continued to drive as she screamed for help. Campos then turned onto Sutter Street and struck two parked cars.

Prosecutors said a bystander then helped the victim out of the vehicle. Campos drove off and was arrested several blocks away.

"Domestic violence is a crime that touches many people's lives. It often happens behind closed doors and survivors go unheard," said Assistant District Attorney Albert J. Ujcic III.

Campos remains in custody ahead of sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 3.