San Francisco museum exhibit highlights lowrider culture, draws in car enthusiasts

Lowrider culture took center stage at San Francisco's de Young Museum as community members gathered to celebrate the cultural movement's contributions to the Bay Area alongside artist Rose B. Simpson's ongoing exhibition, "LEXICON."

The event drew car enthusiasts from across the region, including Peruvian American lowrider owner John Ugaz, a member of the car club Excandalow.

"So our car club, we're called Excandalow, we are out of the Bay Area," Ugaz said.

Surrounded by custom paintwork and gleaming chrome, Ugaz said the opportunity to share his passion and craftsmanship with the broader San Francisco community was especially meaningful given the stereotypes lowrider enthusiasts have faced over the years.

"We were stereotyped back in the days that, owning car like this, meant you are not a good person," Ugaz said. "But in reality, some of us have full-time jobs, we have families to take care of, and we are just like any other people. We just enjoy this culture right here."

Visitors spent the day admiring vehicles, including Ugaz's 1961 Chevrolet Impala, displayed outside on the museum grounds.

Among them was Jenifer Lomeli, who said seeing lowriders showcased at one of the city's most prominent cultural institutions felt like a significant milestone.

"From back in the day, it was considered a crime, to now being like, at the steps of such an important institution," Lomeli said. "I mean the validation is great but also it brings more relevance to light, of like, the culture has been here, it should not have been a crime to begin with."

The exhibition, "Rose B. Simpson: LEXICON," remains on view at the de Young Museum through February 2027. Museum officials said they hope the event encourages visitors to recognize connections between different communities.

"You know what one may perceive as communities that don't have things in common, or are not connected, things like this actually show our connections, and it's a beautiful intersection to be at," said Abram Jackson, director of interpretation for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

For Ugaz, the cars may attract attention, but he said the community surrounding lowrider culture is what matters most.

"Enjoying being around friends and those friends bringing out their families," Ugaz said. "The culture being united amongst a lot of people."

While the vehicles may draw the crowds, supporters say it is the sense of connection and community that continues to drive lowrider culture forward.