San Francisco women-led crabbing community claws its way into traditional male-dominated group

On a breezy pier overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, a growing group of women are discovering that the rewards of crabbing extend far beyond what ends up in a bucket.

Crabby Baddies, a women-led crabbing community founded just six months ago, has quickly gained traction on social media by bringing together women interested in learning the sport, sharing knowledge and building friendships along the way.

Members gather on local piers to learn crabbing techniques, understand regulations and try their luck at bringing home fresh seafood.

"To keep it, rock crab have to be 4 inches or larger," Crabby Baddies co-founder Lissa Koelzer said while measuring a recent catch. "So this one was a little under, so we're going to toss him back."

Against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay, women who once felt intimidated by the traditionally male-dominated pastime are finding confidence through the group.

"It's just empowering," Koelzer said. "It is kind of like the old man or uncle's sport, but why can't we catch our seafood?"

While crabbing remains the centerpiece of the gatherings, organizers say the community that has formed around the activity has become an equally powerful draw.

A growing waitlist for Crabby Baddies meetups reflects the demand, as participants transform a shared hobby into a network of support and friendship.

"It's been all very organic, and everyone that's joined has been really on our same vibe," said Hannah Gomez Farias, co-founder of Crabby Baddies. "And we all click really well. As you can see out here on the pier, we are all like old friends, honestly."

Each cast into the bay brings anticipation and the possibility of a keeper-sized catch.

"I think this might be a keeper," one participant exclaimed while checking a crab. "Just a keeper!"

For many members, however, the most valuable takeaways have little to do with seafood.

"I actually got my job from a Crabby Baddie," one participant said.

From sharing crabbing tips to opening professional doors, members say the group demonstrates the benefits of women supporting one another both on and off the water.

As the community continues to grow, Crabby Baddies is proving that the strongest catch of the day may be the connections made along the pier.