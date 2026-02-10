San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre reopens after $40M renovation with Sam Smith residency

After more than two years of renovations, the historic Castro Theatre is back open for business.

Beginning Tuesday evening, musician Sam Smith will be opening a 20-night residency at the theatre.

"They will experience Sam Smith in our neighborhood. Sam is very much a proud member of the LGBTQ community, he's made their commitment to that community clear. Sam has already been in several local businesses and restaurants. He's been seen around town," David Perry, a spokesperson with Another Planet Entertainment Castro Theatre, told CBS News Bay Area.

Another Planet Entertainment has been the theatre's managing company for the past four years.

"The seating in the balcony which has been deemed historic since 1922, it's still there. The seats in the orchestra level had been replaced, and they were only last replaced in 2001. But they had gotten in pretty shabby shape. Now we have fully adjustable seating that can have perfect sidelines for films but also for live concerts," Perry said. "The walls were delicate, a lot of structural things had to be fixed. And it was actually so tender that some of the machinery that would normally be used on a reconstruction and renovation project like this couldn't be used. All of the digging had to be done by shovels, by hand."

The initial budget for renovations was $15 million, and staff said the final cost was about $41 million.

"What we now have built, the world's largest theatrical digital organ. And it's being tuned over the next two weeks and on March 17 it will rise out of the pit for a special film screening," he said.

The theatre held its first public event last Friday, benefitting the nonprofit Castro Community Benefit District.

"The first time I saw a movie there was October of 1986. I along with everyone who has come to love the Castro Theatre for film, for its commitment to the LGBTQ community, for just being an architectural icon, we are over the moon excited," Perry added.

Local businesses are also looking forward to the boost in foot traffic.

"I think it's going to be very exciting because a lot of people are going to be visiting more the area, specifically the theatre. Very excited about all the upcoming events. And it's going to have a positive impact in the restaurant," Silviano Vite, a server with Orphan Andy's, told CBS News Bay Area. "After an event most of the people like to have a quick bite and Orphan Andy's is always a good place to stop for it."

The diner has been open since 1977 and is just steps away from the theatre's doors.

"Everybody's very friendly. Very easy-going friendly neighborhood," Vite said.

He added that is excited for the boost in sales from Sam Smith concertgoers. Staff said that tickets for the residency, from Feb. 10 through Mar. 14, were sold out in minutes.