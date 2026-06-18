Hate crime charges filed in San Francisco assault, hit-and-run, vandalism in city's Castro District

A man was charged with a homophobic vandalism along with assault and hit-and-run in an attack in San Francisco's Castro District last month, authorities said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release that 39-year-old Hans Haken vandalized a building at the corner of Market and Church streets on May 16 and attacked a resident of the building who confronted him.

According to court documents cited by Jenkins, Haken spray painted "F----- = GAS CHAMBERS on the building and painted over the gate camera and intercom. After a resident told him to stop, Haken allegedly yelled at and pushed the victim several times. When the victim tried to take a photo of Haken's Cadillac SUV license plate, Haken allegedly reversed the vehicle onto the curb where the victim was forced to jump out of the way, the documents said.

Haken then exited got out of his car and punched the victim before driving away, according to the release. Witnesses reported that Haken allegedly yelled homophobic slurs during the assault.

According to the documents, after Haken sped away he rear-ended a parked with enough force propel it into a street pole, slightly injuring a minor who was seated in the vehicle.

Haken was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, hit-and-run, interfering with another person's civil liberties, vandalism, and reckless driving. The complaint also alleges that each of the felony assault counts were hate crimes.

Haken was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon at the Hall of Justice. The District Attorney's Office said it would seek to have Haken detained without bail due to the public safety risk he poses.