San Francisco's "canine court" expected to reopen amid growing backlog of cases

San Francisco's "canine court" is expected to reopen after a year without hearings for vicious and dangerous dog cases.

The pause has left a growing backlog of cases and frustrated dog bite victims who say they have had no legal route to proceed.

San Francisco resident Ati Soleimani says her dog Charlie isn't the same these days after he was mauled by a pit bull in Golden Gate Park three years ago.

"He's been fearful. He gets scared pretty much by everything and anything," Soleimani said.

"She sees a pit bull, and plants himself, starts whining, and does not want to go forward. He just changed completely."

Soleimani said the attack was so vicious that Charlie had to undergo emergency surgery.

Vicious dog attacks, including the 2001 case of Diane Whipple, a woman who was mauled and killed by two dogs in her apartment building, eventually led to the formation of San Francisco's canine court.

SFPD's Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit, which investigates cases with only a few officers, says reported dog attacks have been rising over the last several years.

"The vicious and dangerous dog hearing process is really important for the city and when you do have a problem dog," said Sally Stephens. "We were very distressed to hear that there had been a year-long process with no hearings happening."

SFPD says this year, only 66 cases are ready for hearings, out of about 1,000 reported attacks piling up since last summer.

City officials say backlogs are growing because there's no dog court judge to hear cases since last year, partly because of budget issues and lack of funding.

District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill has been pushing to reopen canine court.

"This about keeping dogs safe and people safe," Sherrill said. "Accountability is incredibly important in San Francisco. Above all, this is about safety. This is about us living in a city together, and this is about government doing the right thing."

Soleimani says the absence of a dog court and backlogs led to hostile exchanges with the pit bull's owner.

"I was actually fearful because that guy really threatened me and my dog over the phone," Soleimani said.

The city's canine court determines whether a dog should be classified as "vicious" or "dangerous," and what restrictions should be imposed to protect public safety, including mandatory muzzling, obedience training, or, in extreme cases, euthanasia.

San Francisco Chief of Public Safety Steven Betz says the mayor's office has found long-term funding to reinstate a hearing officer.

"The police department will manage clerical work for the hearings, and we have a fund where a hearing officer shall be hired who will independently hear these cases," Betz said.

Dog owners like Soleimani believe the restart of dog court is a much-needed step in the right direction.

"After you know all this, I spoke with a lot of people. just on the street, a lot of people get attacked by dogs and people get attacked by other dogs," Soleimani said.

City officials say they are in the process of hiring a new hearing officer and that the city's dog court will be operating again starting in July.