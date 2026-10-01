San Francisco vault fire shuts down area, prompts shelter-in-place order
A vault fire in downtown San Francisco prompted evacuations, a shelter-in-place order and a power outage Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The San Francisco Fire Department responded just after 6 a.m. near California and Front streets after smoke was reported coming from several nearby vaults.
Firefighters initially responded for reports of smoke in a basement, possibly from a vault. Officials later confirmed a vault fire in the area.
The immediate block was evacuated and surrounding streets were cordoned off while crews worked at the scene.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for the 100-200 blocks of California and Front streets.
Fire officials said a power outage in the area was associated with the incident. PG&E crews were also on scene assisting.
No injuries had been reported.
Officials urged people to avoid the area while firefighters worked to resolve the incident.