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San Francisco vault fire shuts down area, prompts shelter-in-place order

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

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A vault fire in downtown San Francisco prompted evacuations, a shelter-in-place order and a power outage Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded just after 6 a.m. near California and Front streets after smoke was reported coming from several nearby vaults.

Firefighters initially responded for reports of smoke in a basement, possibly from a vault. Officials later confirmed a vault fire in the area.

The immediate block was evacuated and surrounding streets were cordoned off while crews worked at the scene.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the 100-200 blocks of California and Front streets.

Fire officials said a power outage in the area was associated with the incident. PG&E crews were also on scene assisting.

No injuries had been reported.

Officials urged people to avoid the area while firefighters worked to resolve the incident.

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