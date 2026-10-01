San Francisco vault fire shuts down area, prompts shelter-in-place order

A vault fire in downtown San Francisco prompted evacuations, a shelter-in-place order and a power outage Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded just after 6 a.m. near California and Front streets after smoke was reported coming from several nearby vaults.

Firefighters initially responded for reports of smoke in a basement, possibly from a vault. Officials later confirmed a vault fire in the area.

VAULT FIRE – 100-200 CALIFORNIA STREET



At approximately 0604 hours, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a VAULT FIRE at 100-200 block of California Street with smoke coming from several nearby vaults.



The immediate area has been evacuated and the… https://t.co/q58Uel1Pt5 pic.twitter.com/7WK1Ieklj4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 1, 2026

The immediate block was evacuated and surrounding streets were cordoned off while crews worked at the scene.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the 100-200 blocks of California and Front streets.

Fire officials said a power outage in the area was associated with the incident. PG&E crews were also on scene assisting.

No injuries had been reported.

Officials urged people to avoid the area while firefighters worked to resolve the incident.