Truck carrying crane scrapes roof, gets stuck in Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A flatbed truck carrying a crane became stuck in the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco Monday afternoon after hitting the roof of the tunnel.
The San Francisco Fire Department said there was no structural instability to the Robert C. Levy tunnel following the crash but warned motorists to expect delays.
Images showed the top of the folded crane leaving a large gash in the tiled roof of the eastbound tunnel.
There were no injuries reported.
