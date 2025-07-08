Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver guilty of manslaughter in deadly 2019 San Francisco high-speed crash

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 7/8/25
PIX Now morning edition 7/8/25 13:40

A jury in San Francisco has convicted a man in connection with a high-speed head-on crash that killed another driver in 2019, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Tuesday that a jury found 31-year-old Valentino Miles guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter following a trial. Miles is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.

"This tragedy was 100% preventable," Jenkins said in a statement. "I hope this verdict brings the victim's family some closure and a sense of healing and sends a message to all that my office takes these cases seriously and will seek justice for as long as it takes."

According to testimony presented at trial, Miles was driving a rented Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on Oct. 6, 2019. Prosecutors said he drove the sports car at speeds reaching 140 miles per hour on Evans Avenue towards Hunters Point Boulevard in the city's Bayview, far above the posted limit of 35 mph.

Miles then took a sharp right-hand turn at 90 mph and was unable to maintain his lane, crossing into oncoming traffic. He then crashed into another vehicle head-on at 76 mph, pushing the vehicle back about 90 feet.

The driver of the other vehicle died from the collision.

Assistant DA Angela Rose said, "The victim was leaving a dog park to meet his family for a Sunday afternoon picnic when his life was needlessly taken by Mr. Miles' egregious and reckless actions - turning Evans Avenue into his own personal racetrack."

Prosecutors said Miles is out of custody ahead of sentencing.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.