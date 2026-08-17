Body recovered from water near San Francisco Ferry Building

A body was recovered from San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said that officers responded at about 7:35 p.m. to the area of the Ferry Building regarding a report of a person in the water. The city's Fire Department said units were dispatched after a witness called 911 to report the body.

Officers met with fire crews who recovered the body from the water and declared the person deceased on scene. The person was not immediately identified.

The city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also reponded to the scene to conduct its investigation. Police said there were no signs of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 415-575-4444.