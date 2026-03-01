2-year-old dies, adult injured after struck by vehicle in San Francisco

A 2-year-old died and an adult was injured after they were struck by a vehicle in San Francisco Friday night, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the area of 4th and Channel streets around 9 p.m., discovering that an adult and a child were struck by a vehicle.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where officers said the 2-year-old died. The adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene for the investigation, and DUI is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.