2-year-old dies, adult injured after struck by vehicle in San Francisco

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

A 2-year-old died and an adult was injured after they were struck by a vehicle in San Francisco Friday night, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the area of 4th and Channel streets around 9 p.m., discovering that an adult and a child were struck by a vehicle. 

The victims were taken to a hospital, where officers said the 2-year-old died. The adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene for the investigation, and DUI is not suspected. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

