49ers kick off 2026 NFL Preseason against Tennessee Titans. Here's how to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers begin their quest for a sixth Super Bowl title on Thursday, kicking off the 2026 preseason with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco is coming off its fourth playoff appearance in five years with a 12-5 record and a Wild Card playoff win against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans are trying to right the ship in 2026 after a 3-14 season that saw the departure of head coach Brian Callahan six weeks into the regular season, replaced by interim head coach Mike McCoy for the remainder.

On Thursday, new Titans head coach Robert Saleh returns to his stomping grounds after his second stint as San Francisco's defensive coordinator last season. Tennessee hired Saleh in January for his second head coaching job following his tenure as the New York Jets skipper from 2021 to 2024. Saleh also served as 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020, with his Top-5-ranked defense helping propel the team to Super Bowl LIV.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

The 49ers are bringing back their marquee starters to the 2026 season such as quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, and linebacker Fred Warner, and are welcoming back two previous starters, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. In addition, San Francisco has brought in veteran free agent wide receiver Mike Evans, widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer, and traded for starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

The 49ers beat the Titans in their last regular-season meeting in December, 37-24, with Purdy throwing three touchdowns and McCaffrey recording a rushing touchdown. Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward threw for two touchdowns and running back Tony Pollard ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The Titans won the teams' last preseason matchup in 2024.

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

What: The San Francisco 49ers host the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium

When: Thursday, August 13, 6 p.m. PT

TV: KPIX in Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento - Red & Gold Report pregame show at 5:30 p.m. PT

Stream: NFL+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM /104.5 FM, KSAN 107.7 FM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM, and in Spanish on 49ers.com.