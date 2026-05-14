San Francisco police arrest 5 suspected in dozens of retail thefts

Police in San Francisco announced the recent arrests of five people suspected in dozens of retail thefts around the city.

In a statement Thursday, police said the suspects stole more than $43,000 in items from stores and coffee shops. The thefts date back to late last year.

"The San Francisco Police Department Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force is continuing its rigorous efforts to apprehend prolific retail theft suspects. ORC Task Force Investigators are maintaining robust partnerships with local retailers to effectively investigate these cases," police said.

Among the suspects arrested include 24-year-old Tyrese Boswell, who is suspected in at least 27 separate thefts at Walgreens stores between late 2025 and April. Police said he stole nearly $40,000 in items, primarily targeting cosmetics and batteries.

Police arrested Boswell on Christmas Eve in connection with 18 thefts at the store on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in North Beach. After being released, police said Boswell targeted the Walgreens on 1300 Castro Street in Noe Valley and was arrested on Apr 4.

Boswell was released pending his court date and returned to the Castro Store two more times before he was arrested again on Apr. 16, police said. He has been charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of grand thefts and seven counts of petty theft with prior convictions, all felonies, along with one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

A second suspect, identified as 36-year-old Faniel Rusher, has been charged in connection with multiple thefts at a Walgreens store on Polk Street. Rusher was arrested following two thefts in October 2025, resulting in charges for robbery, shoplifting and violating stay away orders.

An investigation by the task force connected Rusher with more than a dozen additional thefts. He was arrested on Apr. 29 as he appeared to be heading back to the Polk Street store, police said.

Rusher has been charged with 21 counts of petty theft with prior convictions, 21 counts of violating a stay away order and 21 counts of committing a new felony while out on his own recognizance.

Police also announced the arrest of two people in connection with more than a dozen thefts at Safeway stores. The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Jacqueline Michel and 35-year-old Darlene Gilbert are accused of 14 thefts between Jan. 14 and April 1.

According to officers, the suspects targeted meat, seafood and produce. The stolen items are valued at more than $3,200.

Police initially arrested Michael on April 2, for five incidents and Gilbert was arrested for three incidents the following day. After additional incidents were uncovered, Michael was re-arrested on May 6 on suspicion of nine additional thefts and Gilbert was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of two additional thefts.

Michael has been charged with 14 counts of petty theft with prior convictions, one count of organized retail theft and 14 counts of committing a felony while on bail. Gilbert has been charged with five counts of petty theft with prior convictions and one count of organized retail theft.

A fifth suspect, identified as 38-year-old Stanley Young, was charged in connection with thefts at coffee shops on the 100 block of Sutter Street, the 400 block of Grant Street and the 1600 block of Noriega Avenue. Police said Young was arrested on March 6 on misdemeanor charges, subsequently pled guilty and received orders to stay away from the shops.

On March 16 and 17, coffee shops reported new incidents allegedly involving Young. Officers arrested Young on March 17 following a brief pursuit.

Two days later, Young was released on his own recognizance. Young was arrested on March 31 in connection with a March 25 theft at a business on Sansome Street.

Young has been charged with one count of criminal threats, four counts of petty theft with prior convictions, one count of new felony while released on own recognizance, 11 counts of misdemeanor petty theft and two counts of violating a stay away order.