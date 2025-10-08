Watch CBS News
San Francisco police find 4 people dead inside home after responding to a well-being check

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police said they found four bodies inside a West Highlands home on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 1:23 p.m. to the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard for a well-being check, police said.

When officers arrived, they found four people who were unresponsive and were declared dead at the scene.

Police said their homicide unit is investigating, and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating the cause and manner of death.

Police said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. 

