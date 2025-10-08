San Francisco police find 4 people dead inside home after responding to a well-being check

San Francisco police said they found four bodies inside a West Highlands home on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 1:23 p.m. to the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard for a well-being check, police said.

When officers arrived, they found four people who were unresponsive and were declared dead at the scene.

Police said their homicide unit is investigating, and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating the cause and manner of death.

Police said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.