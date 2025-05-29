Pair charged in series of San Francisco cold case homicides

The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Thursday two people are facing murder charges in connection with a series of deadly shootings dating back to 2002.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said 44-year-old Sauntek Harris, also known as Sauntek Kincaid, and 48-year-old Shaun Britton made their first court appearance on Wednesday in connection with the shootings, which took place in 2002 and in 2019.

Harris has been charged with four counts of murder, that the crimes constitute street terrorism, along with multiple special circumstances that the murders were committed for a criminal street gang. Prosecutors said Harris was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Britton is charged with one count of murder, that the murder was committed for a criminal street gang and that the crime constituted street terrorism.

Prosecutors said Harris and Britton are accused of killing Perry Bradstreet on Jan. 18, 2002.

According to police, Bradstreet was robbed, carjacked and fatally shot as he ran away. The suspects then proceeded to set his car on fire before it was found abandoned at the Oakdale Housing project.

Harris is accused in the Feb. 24, 2002 killing of Lorenzo Richards at an apartment complex on George Court.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Harris killed Gerald White on July 28, 2002. Prosecutors said the victim was a witness to a crime and that he was killed to prevent him from testifying in a case.

Harris is also accused in the Aug. 10, 2019 deadly shooting of Dietrich Whitley. Prosecutors allege that Harris committed the shooting while lying in wait.

Prosecutors said Harris had prior felony convictions in San Francisco dating back to 2004.

Both men remain in custody, prosecutors said. An arraignment for Harris and Britton is scheduled for June 6.