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2 arrested after shots fired in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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Two people were arrested after shots were fired in the Russian Hill area of San Francisco early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said initial reports of possible shots fired came shortly before 3 a.m. Investigators said they determined a vehicle with two occupants drove by a home in the area around that time. 

Investigators said they determined that the vehicle belonged to 25-year-old Amanda Tom of San Francisco. Tom and 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein were detained along Taylor Street, police said.

Then, a search warrant of a home led to officers discovering three guns, police said. Tom and Hussein were then arrested and booked into jail for negligent discharge, police said. 

No one was injured in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing. 

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