Lane closures on 19th Avenue snarl San Francisco traffic, cause lengthy delays

Drivers on San Francisco's west side faced heavy congestion this weekend as crews began a series of lane closures along busy 19th Avenue, also known as State Route 1.

Caltrans shut down two of the three northbound lanes to begin a repaving project, creating significant backups. Transportation officials said delays in the northbound direction stretched up to an hour as of Saturday afternoon, with a roughly two-mile stretch taking drivers far longer than usual to navigate.

Officials were urging motorists to avoid the area if possible and instead use alternate routes such as Sunset Boulevard, which runs parallel to 19th Avenue, as well as Junipero Serra Boulevard and Brotherhood Way.

On 19th Avenue, the combination of construction crews and limited space left traffic crawling. Drivers using the single open lane encountered stop-and-go conditions, while nearby streets such as 18th Avenue also saw congestion as motorists tried to bypass the closure. Some drivers were even seen making U-turns to escape gridlock.

Longtime Sunset District resident Dick Wong chose to avoid the traffic altogether by leaving his car at home and walking to do his grocery shopping.

"It's just wonderful, except for the people that didn't hear about the road closure. It's not too bad," Wong said.

Wong noted that outside of the immediate area around 19th and 18th avenues, traffic in the Sunset District remained manageable and relatively easy to navigate.

Still, the construction has created challenges for residents living along 19th Avenue. Some said they were unable to access their garages due to the paving work and had to park on nearby side streets instead.

Caltrans officials said they conducted outreach weeks in advance to notify residents and encourage them to plan ahead.

"We're really encouraging people to use Junipero Serra and Brotherhood Way, and that will get you out to Sunset," said Caltrans District 4 spokesman Matt O'Donnell.

While Sunset Boulevard appeared busier than usual, traffic there continued to flow smoothly for most drivers.

According to Caltrans, 19th Avenue is one of the busiest streets in San Francisco, carrying roughly 40,000 vehicles each day and serving as a major route to destinations such as San Francisco State University, Golden Gate Park, Lake Merced and Stonestown Shopping Center.

The three-day closure this weekend focuses on the northbound lanes, with crews working on one lane each day. Construction includes grinding down and removing the existing asphalt before applying a new surface.

"In a way, it's kind of like an orchestra, right? Everything is perfect," O'Donnell said.

After the old asphalt is removed, crews lay down a base coat followed by a final layer to complete the paving process.

While many acknowledge the need for improvements, local businesses said the construction is taking a toll. Several along 19th Avenue reported a sharp drop in customers during the closure.

"More than 50% less customers," said mechanic Tom Wong of Precise Chevron.

Despite the short-term disruptions, some residents believe the project is overdue.

"Almost every lane, there's a pothole. [This is] long overdue, yeah, many years. Should be a nice, smooth ride soon," Dick Wong said.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday. The project marks the first of three planned weekend closures, with additional work scheduled for the southbound lanes in the coming weeks.